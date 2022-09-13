(NBC Today) – It is always more fun when you have your own homemade candy for your Halloween party and these matcha monster fudge squares are both easy to make and delicious to enjoy.
Ingredients:
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
1 (12-ounce) bag white chocolate chips
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
3 tablespoons matcha powder
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
candy eyeballs or sprinkles, for decoration
Preparation:
- Prepare a parchment-lined 8- by 8-inch baking dish.
- In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine sweetened condensed milk, white chocolate chips and butter. Melt in 30-second increments, stirring as you go, until melted.
- Stir in matcha and salt. Place into the refrigerator for 30 minutes to set.
- Cut into squares and top with candy eyeballs or sprinkles and enjoy.
TECHNIQUE TIP: Use a mesh strainer to evenly distribute matcha throughout the fudge.
SWAP OPTION: Swap out matcha for green food coloring.