Mac-O’-Lanterns

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and his 18-year partner, Marlon Reis, made it official in a traditional Jewish wedding ceremony this week.

Polis, who in 2018 became the first openly gay man in the U.S. to be elected governor, married his first gentleman Wednesday. Polis, 46, and Reis, a 40-year-old writer and animal welfare advocate, were married in Boulder, the governor's office said. Rabbi Tirzah Firestone officiated.