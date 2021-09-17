Mac-O’-Lanterns

Recipe from NBC TODAY show

INGREDIENTS:

4-6 orange bell peppers
8 ounces elbow macaroni
1¼ cups half-and-half
2 tablespoons ghee
4 ounces mild cheddar, shredded

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil.
  2. Add macaroni and cook until al dente, around 6-7 minutes. Reserve 1 cup of the
    pasta water.
  3. While the pasta is cooking, cut the tops off the peppers and reserve. Remove the
    seeds and membranes. Use a sharp knife to carve jack-o-lantern faces into the
    side of each pepper.
  4. Heat the half-and-half in a large saucepan over medium heat until it comes to a
    simmer. Continue simmering until reduced about 3/4 cup, about 10 mins. Stir in
    the ghee, and then whisk in the cheddar until it is smooth.
  5. Off the heat, add the macaroni to the saucepan and stir to combine. Add some of
    the reserved pasta water to thin the sauce, if needed. Let sit for 10 mins.
  6. Divide the mac and cheese among the peppers and cap each with a pepper top.

