Guacamole Graveyard Dip

Recipe from NBC TODAY show

Nobody will be able to resist this ghoulish guacamole dip with several devilishly delicious layers.

TECHNIQUE TIP: Use different color pitas to add variety to the scene.

SPECIAL EQUIPMENT: Oval- or tombstone-shaped cookie cutter, ghost-shaped cookie cutter, spooky cat-shaped cookie cutter, and 9-by-13-inch dish.

Ingredients:

Graveyard chips

4 large pocketless pita bread rounds

Guacamole

1 jalapeño chile, finely chopped

1/2 cup white onion, chopped

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

4 ripe avocados, peeled, pitted and chopped

3 tablespoons lime juice, plus more as needed

1 pinch salt

Seasoned sour cream

1½ cups sour cream

1 packet taco seasoning mix

Assembly

3 cups canned refried beans

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup pico de gallo

1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced

3/4 cup black olives, coarsely chopped

Extra pita chips, for serving

Crudites, for serving

Directions:

FOR THE GRAVEYARD CHIPS:

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Using a small knife and/or cookie cutters, carefully cut the pita bread into

tombstone, ghost and spooky cat shapes. Depending on how far apart you want

your tombstones, create 7 to 10 pieces. Place the shapes on a sheet tray and bake until they are firm and crispy, about 10

minutes. Set aside to cool.

FOR THE GUACAMOLE:

In a large bowl, add the jalapeño, onion, tomatoes, avocado and lime juice. Mash until

combined.

Add the salt to taste and more lime juice to the top of the guacamole to keep it from

browning. Set aside.

FOR THE SOUR CREAM:

In a medium bowl, add the sour cream and taco seasoning. Stir until thoroughly

combined. Set aside.

TO ASSEMBLE: In a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, layer the refried beans. Pour the seasoned sour cream on top of the beans and spread it into an even

layer. Layer on the shredded cheddar cheese, then add the pico de gallo. Spoon the guacamole on top of the pico, keeping the surface slightly uneven to

achieve a slightly rough texture. Sprinkle with a little extra squeeze of lime juice

and chill the entire dish for 30 minutes to 1 hour to let it set.

