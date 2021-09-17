Gluten-free Witches’ Fingers

Recipe from NBC TODAY show
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons ghee (or butter)
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 ¼ cups blanched almond flour
1 egg
2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon light-colored raw honey
1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary
¼ teaspoon fine sea salt
¼ teaspoon garlic salt
¼ teaspoon baking soda
12 whole raw almonds
Marinara sauce, for serving
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Heat the ghee and garlic in a small skillet over low heat and keep on low while you
make the bread sticks.
Combine the almond flour, egg, olive oil, honey, rosemary, salt, garlic salt, and baking
soda in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the beater attachment, or use an electric
handheld beater. Mix on medium speed until a ball of dough forms. Divide the dough
into 12 equal portions and roll each into a ball. Using your fingertips, roll each piece of
dough out into a finger shape, about 4 inches long. If the dough begins to crack, wet
your fingertips slightly and continue rolling. Use your fingers to create knotted
knuckles and a knife to make light creases in the dough. Press the almonds halfway
down at the ends of the bread sticks to create fingernails. Place the bread sticks on the
prepared baking sheet, spacing them evenly apart. Brush with the garlic-infused ghee.
Bake for twelve minutes, turning over halfway through. Cool on a wire rack for fifteen
minutes, and serve warm with hot marinara sauce for dipping
