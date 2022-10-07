(NBC Today) – This recipe uses leftover hard candies in a fun and creative way! Experiment with different colors and flavors for a show-stopping holiday party display.
TECHNIQUE TIP: When dipping apples into the molten candy, it’s important to work quickly as the candy will harden. You can find edible glitter at baking supply stores or online.
SWAP OPTION: Granny Smith apples are preferred for their texture and crunch, but if you like sweeter varieties, it’s ok to try something new.
Preparation
- Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with wax paper and coat with a nonstick cooking spray of your choice.
- Wash and dry apples, removing stems. Then insert a sturdy wooden stick into the top of each apple.
- Pour edible glitter into shallow, heat-safe baking dish.
- Unwrap Jolly Ranchers candies (you’ll need at least 50 or more) and place them into an oven-safe bowl with a handle. Heat in the oven for about 15 minutes until candy starts to liquefy. Stir gently to avoid bubbles and return to oven for 3 to 4 minutes.
- Remove liquid candy from the oven and dip one apple at a time into the mixture. Allow excess candy to drip from apple for about 10 seconds since you don’t want the coating to be too thick!6. Roll the apple in the edible glitter to create a star-spangled effect.
- Place the candy-coated apple onto the greased wax paper and let harden (they should be cool and ready to serve in about 20 minutes). The candy mixture will begin to get hard again, so place it back into the oven for about 3 minutes before repeating with next apple.
- Repeat process with different colors and enjoy!