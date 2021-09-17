Recipe from NBC TODAY show
Ingredients:
3 cups buttercream frosting, half dyed
green and half dyed brown
12 cupcakes
18 mini chocolate-covered doughnuts
Chocolate sprinkles and finely shredded
coconut, for decorating
Black licorice
1 batch royal icing, one-third kept white,
one-third dyed black and one-third dyed
red
24 brown M&M’s
6 wafer ice cream cones
Directions:
- Working one at a time, spread a small amount of green buttercream all over
surface of a cupcake. Top with a doughnut, then use a dab of frosting to act as
glue and sandwich with another doughnut. Cover doughnuts with green
buttercream. Sprinkle top of frosted doughnuts with chocolate sprinkles for hair.
- Place 2 licorice pieces on sides of head for neck knobs. Using black and red royal
icing, pipe on mouth, bangs and scar.
- Pipe 2 large dots of white royal frosting for eyes and press in 2 M&M’s
Print recipe link:
https://www.today.com/recipes/frankenstein-cupcakes-recipe-t165560