Frankenstein cupcakes

Recipe from NBC TODAY show

Ingredients:

3 cups buttercream frosting, half dyed
green and half dyed brown
12 cupcakes
18 mini chocolate-covered doughnuts
Chocolate sprinkles and finely shredded
coconut, for decorating
Black licorice
1 batch royal icing, one-third kept white,
one-third dyed black and one-third dyed
red
24 brown M&M’s
6 wafer ice cream cones

Directions:

  1. Working one at a time, spread a small amount of green buttercream all over
    surface of a cupcake. Top with a doughnut, then use a dab of frosting to act as
    glue and sandwich with another doughnut. Cover doughnuts with green
    buttercream. Sprinkle top of frosted doughnuts with chocolate sprinkles for hair.
  2. Place 2 licorice pieces on sides of head for neck knobs. Using black and red royal
    icing, pipe on mouth, bangs and scar.
  3. Pipe 2 large dots of white royal frosting for eyes and press in 2 M&M’s

