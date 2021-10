These savory bites are the ideal way to balance out your candy-induced sugar shock.

Each edible “eyeball” is packed with protein-rich egg whites plus fiber-filled hummus and guacamole.

Kick things up a notch in the decoration (and heat) department by making the eyeballs look extra eerie with bloodshot streaks using a drizzle of sriracha.

Photo and recipe by Joy Bauer (click here for more).