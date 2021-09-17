Recipe from NBC TODAY show
Ingredients:
Cookies
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup Dutch processed cocoa powder
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room
temperature
1 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs
Decorations
3 cups powdered sugar
1/4 cup (12 teaspoons) water
72 candy eyeballs
Directions:
FOR THE COOKIES
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt.
- Using an electric mixer, beat the butter and sugar on low speed, in a large bowl,
until combined and smooth, 3 minutes. Mix in the eggs, one at a time. Reduce
speed to low and gradually add the flour mixture, mixing until incorporated.
- Roll between 2 sheets of parchment paper until 1/8-inch thick. Lightly flour
gingerbread cutter and stamp out cookies, not removing from the rolled dough.
Transfer entire piece of parchment paper to a baking sheet and refrigerate at
least 20 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Transfer chilled cookies to parchment lined baking sheets, re-roll and cut excess
dough. Bake until dough feels sandy to touch, 11-13 minutes. Let cool completely.
FOR THE DECORATIONS
In a medium bowl, whisk together powdered sugar and water to make a runny-frosting.
Transfer cooled cookies to a wire rack set over a baking sheet.
Use a small dab of frosting to glue eyeballs to cookies. Use a fork or whisk to drizzle
frosting back and forth into lines over cookies
Print recipe link:
https://www.today.com/recipes/chocolate-mummy-cookies-recipe-t165557