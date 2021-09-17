Boo-Berry Mummy Pies

Recipe from NBC TODAY show
Ingredients:
PIES
1 large egg
1 tablespoon water
1 package refrigerated pie crust (2 crusts)
1 12-ounce jar blueberry jam
ICING
1 cup (4 ounces) powdered sugar
1 tablespoon light corn syrup
1 tablespoon whole milk
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Candy eyeballs
Turn personal-sized mini pies into spooky mummies for a fruity and festive Halloween treat.
Directions:
FOR THE PIES
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone liner.
- Whisk the egg and water together in a small bowl.
- On a floured work surface, use a rolling pin to gently flatten one of the pie crust rounds and stretch into a 12-inch circle. With a ruler and a pizza or pastry cutter, slice the dough into eight 3- by 4-inch rectangles. Some of the rectangles will have rounded edges because of the shape of the dough. For these, use the smaller incomplete dough scraps left over from cutting the rectangles to piece together the missing corners, sealing the seams with egg wash and trimming excess. Transfer the finished rectangles to the prepared baking sheet.
- Use the rolling pin to gently flatten the second pie crust round, but do not stretch this round into a larger circle.
- With a ruler and a pizza or pastry cutter, slice the dough into long strips, about 1/2-inch wide.
- Brush the edges of each dough rectangle with the egg wash. Spoon 2 teaspoons of blueberry jam into the center of each dough rectangle, leaving about 1/2 inch of space at the edges.
- Criss-cross the dough strips over each rectangle to make “bandages,” pressing gently at the edges to adhere one piece of dough to the other. Use additional egg wash at the edges of any overlapping dough strips to make sure all seams are glued together. Trim any rough edges with the pastry cutter.
- Bake the pies for about 15 minutes, until the dough is matte and the filling is just starting to bubble. Don’t let the pie crust brown too much; you want it to remain pale in color and not get too crunchy. Transfer the pies to a wire rack and cool completely.
FOR THE ICING:
Stir the powdered sugar, corn syrup, milk and vanilla extract together in a medium bowl.
TO ASSEMBLE:
- Pipe or brush the mummy pies with the icing to decorate the bandage strips.
- Dab icing on the back of the candy eyes and gently press pairs of eyes onto each pie to finish.
- Let the pies rest at room temperature for 30-45 minutes, until the icing hardens, before serving.