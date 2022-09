(NBC Today – by Erica Chayes Wida) – It’s understandable that cookie exchanges are a big deal in December but it feels like Christmas is kind of hogging the spotlight.

While we love a good snowman or peppermint cookie as much as the next person, but we want to indulge in ghoulish designs, jack-o’-lanterns, delectably dark décor and spooky spiderwebs.

Halloween is, after all, a day dedicated to treats (and yes, tricks, too).

Click here to keep reading from NBC Today and to get all the recipes.