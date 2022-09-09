Halloween brings out all kinds of spooky characters.
See the lists below from NBC Today that poke a little fun at everything from witches to werewolves.
- What do you call a werewolf with a fever? A hot dog.
- Why did the zombie eat brains? He wanted food for thought.
- How do zombies get in the house? They use a skeleton key.
- Where do baby ghosts go? Day-scare.
- How do skeletons make calls? On the tele-bone.
- How do ghosts take their coffee? With scream and sugar.
- How do you say “goodbye” to a vampire? So long, sucker!
- How do you make a skeleton laugh? Tickle its funny bone.
- Did you hear about the gloomy jack-o’-lantern? It needed to lighten up.
- What’s a ghost’s least favorite day of the week? Moan-day.
- Which Great Lake should you visit on Halloween? Lake Eerie.
- What sport do bats like to play? Baseball.
- What do birds say on Halloween? Trick or tweet.
- Where do spiders do their online shopping? On the web.
- Why don’t haunted houses like rain? It dampens their spirits.
- What do you need to unlock a haunted house? A spoo-key.
- What did one invisible man say to the other? Long time, no see.
- How can you prevent being possessed by a demon? Exercise.
- Why did the scarecrow win an award? It was outstanding in its field.
- Did you hear the one about the confusing cemetery book? It had too many plots.
- Why do cemeteries have fences? Everyone’s dying to get in.
Pumpkin puns for Halloween
- Who rules the pumpkin patch? The pump-king.
- How did the jack-o-lantern fix the rip in its jeans? It used a pumpkin patch.
- Let’s give ‘em pumpkin to talk about.
- What’s a mathematicians favorite Halloween treat? Pumpkin pi.
- What do you get when you drop a pumpkin? Squash.
- Orange you pumped for Halloween?
Vampire puns for Halloween
- What’s a vampire’s favorite holiday? Fangs-giving.
- How do bats know where to fly? They wing it.
- Why doesn’t Dracula have any friends? Everyone thinks he’s batty.
- How can you tell that a vampire has a cold? It’s coffin.
- What’s a vampire’s favorite snack? Neck-tarine.
- Who won the vampire marathon? No one knows — it was neck and neck.
- What kind of dog does a vampire have? Bloodhound.
- What do vampires and false teeth have in common? They both come out at night.
- Where’s Dracula’s ATM? At the blood bank.
- Why did the vampire use mouthwash? It had bat breath.
- Are vampires real? No, unless you count Dracula.
- Why don’t vampires eat cows? They don’t like stakes.
- What do weight-conscious vampires drink? Blood light.
- What’s a vampire’s favorite cocktail? Bloody Mary.
- Why aren’t vampires popular? They’re a pain in the neck.
Witch puns for Halloween
- What’s a witch’s favorite breakfast food? Scream of Wheat.
- Where do witches go when they get sick? The witch doctor.
- Why was the witch late to work? She over-swept.
- What do witches use to style their hair? Scare spray.
- Why did the angry witch leave her broomstick at home? She was afraid she’d fly off the handle.
- Why did everyone think the witch was grumpy? She had a resting witch face.
- What do you called two witches that share the same apartment? Broom-mates.
- Why did the witch go to the doctor? She had a fainting spell.
- Why don’t witches like winter? They hate cold spells.
- Why’d the witch get kicked out of school? She couldn’t spell.
- What happens if a witch parks illegally? Her car gets toad.
- Why do witches like to stay in hotels? They offer broom service.
- Why don’t witches own cars with automatic transmission? They know how to drive a stick.
Skeleton puns for Halloween
- Who won the skeleton 5K race? No body.
- Why does everyone like skeleton jokes? Because they’re humerus.
- What did one skeleton say to the other before eating dinner? Bone appetite!
- What do skeletons like to eat at cookouts? Spare ribs.
- Why did the skeleton shut off the scary movie? It didn’t have the guts to watch it.
- What’s a skeleton’s favorite instrument? The trom-bone.