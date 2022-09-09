Halloween brings out all kinds of spooky characters.

See the lists below from NBC Today that poke a little fun at everything from witches to werewolves.

What do you call a werewolf with a fever? A hot dog.

Why did the zombie eat brains? He wanted food for thought.

How do zombies get in the house? They use a skeleton key.

Where do baby ghosts go? Day-scare.

How do skeletons make calls? On the tele-bone.

How do ghosts take their coffee? With scream and sugar.

How do you say “goodbye” to a vampire? So long, sucker!

How do you make a skeleton laugh? Tickle its funny bone.

Did you hear about the gloomy jack-o’-lantern? It needed to lighten up.

What’s a ghost’s least favorite day of the week? Moan-day.

Which Great Lake should you visit on Halloween? Lake Eerie.

What sport do bats like to play? Baseball.

What do birds say on Halloween? Trick or tweet.

Where do spiders do their online shopping? On the web.

Why don’t haunted houses like rain? It dampens their spirits.

What do you need to unlock a haunted house? A spoo-key.

What did one invisible man say to the other? Long time, no see.

How can you prevent being possessed by a demon? Exercise.

Why did the scarecrow win an award? It was outstanding in its field.

Did you hear the one about the confusing cemetery book? It had too many plots.

Why do cemeteries have fences? Everyone’s dying to get in.

Pumpkin puns for Halloween

Who rules the pumpkin patch? The pump-king.

How did the jack-o-lantern fix the rip in its jeans? It used a pumpkin patch.

Let’s give ‘em pumpkin to talk about.

What’s a mathematicians favorite Halloween treat? Pumpkin pi.

What do you get when you drop a pumpkin? Squash.

Orange you pumped for Halloween?

Vampire puns for Halloween

What’s a vampire’s favorite holiday? Fangs-giving.

How do bats know where to fly? They wing it.

Why doesn’t Dracula have any friends? Everyone thinks he’s batty.

How can you tell that a vampire has a cold? It’s coffin.

What’s a vampire’s favorite snack? Neck-tarine.

Who won the vampire marathon? No one knows — it was neck and neck.

What kind of dog does a vampire have? Bloodhound.

What do vampires and false teeth have in common? They both come out at night.

Where’s Dracula’s ATM? At the blood bank.

Why did the vampire use mouthwash? It had bat breath.

Are vampires real? No, unless you count Dracula.

Why don’t vampires eat cows? They don’t like stakes.

What do weight-conscious vampires drink? Blood light.

What’s a vampire’s favorite cocktail? Bloody Mary.

Why aren’t vampires popular? They’re a pain in the neck.

Witch puns for Halloween

What’s a witch’s favorite breakfast food? Scream of Wheat.

Where do witches go when they get sick? The witch doctor.

Why was the witch late to work? She over-swept.

What do witches use to style their hair? Scare spray.

Why did the angry witch leave her broomstick at home? She was afraid she’d fly off the handle.

Why did everyone think the witch was grumpy? She had a resting witch face.

What do you called two witches that share the same apartment? Broom-mates.

Why did the witch go to the doctor? She had a fainting spell.

Why don’t witches like winter? They hate cold spells.

Why’d the witch get kicked out of school? She couldn’t spell.

What happens if a witch parks illegally? Her car gets toad.

Why do witches like to stay in hotels? They offer broom service.

Why don’t witches own cars with automatic transmission? They know how to drive a stick.

Skeleton puns for Halloween