HALLOWEEN IN THE PARK (White Oak Lake)

The practice of wearing costumes or masks during this Autumn celebration comes from a Celtic Samuin tradition. During this celebration, young men impersonating evil spirits by dressing up in white costumes with blackened faces or masks. It was believed that during the transition from one year to the next, the realms of the living and the dead would overlap allowing the dead to roam the Earth again. By dressing up as spirits they were trying to fool actual spirits into thinking they were as well.

In the 8th century, the Catholic Church began “All Hallows Even (evening)”, “All Soul’s Day”, and “All Saints’ Day”. Many of the traditions of Samuin were then adapted into these festivities and by the 11th century, the Church had adapted the Celtic costume tradition to dressing up as saints, angels, or demons.