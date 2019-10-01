HALLOWEEN IN THE PARK (White Oak Lake)

6-8pm – Oct 26 – 563 Hwy. 387 – Bluff City, AR 71722
Have a “spooktacular” time at White Oak Lake State Park! Festivities include trick-or-treating throughout our campground for children 12 and under and a haunted hike at 7 p.m. for those who would like to venture into the night. Want to be more involved in the fun? Rent and decorate a campsite for a chance to win several awards and pass out candy to trick-or-treaters. Also, the park is always looking for volunteers to help with the event. Contact the park for more information at (870) 685-2748 (ext 2).