GHOST ROAST

Oct 26 – 5:00pm – 9:00pm – 50 State Park Road – Star City, AR 71667

Come to Cane Creek State Park for an event so fun it’s scary! A night of bone-chilling fun awaits as you trick-or-treat in the campground, walk through a haunted house, or play spooky games for cool prizes! Food vendors will be on site selling snow-cones, funnel cakes, hotdogs and more. A hay ride will take you from parking to the event and don’t forget to compete in the costume contest and vote for the best decorated campsite!

For information please call Cane Creek State Park at (870) 628-4714 or email canecreek@arkansas.com.