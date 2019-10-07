First time pumpkin carving

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With all the pumpkins up for grabs at local grocery stores, it’s time to put those carving skills into action.

That’s what our Digital Multimedia Journalist Michael Esparza did today at the Good Earth Garden Center Pumpkin Challenge.

Here’s what he had to say about his first-time effort:

“First time carving a pumpkin all by myself. I can’t say it’s good but boy does this guy look happy. You can’t deny that! His name is Pete the Pumpkin and he’s part of a local celebrity challenge called, #goodearthgreatpumpkinchallenge. If you pick him $1,500 will go to the amazing kids at The Miracle League of Arkansas. Recently they had some hardships but what I learned from these kids was despite adversities you need to keep smiling. Ain’t that right, Pete! ??“

In the carving for a cause event, other local TV & radio personalities also took part to help raise money for their favorite charity or non-profit. The Good Earth will be donating $1,500 to the charity/ non-profit listed in the winning photo & $500 to the runner up! Voting started Monday and runs through noon Friday (Oct. 11); vote all week; you can vote once a day. Winners will be announced Friday!

KARK Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy and two meteorologists with our sister station Fox 16 (Jeff Baskin and Natalie Walters) also submitted entries.

See them all here and vote for your favorite => https://bit.ly/2LVoNEE