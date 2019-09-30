Dan Aykroyd, other stars recall favorite Halloween traditions

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – When it comes to collecting Halloween candy, actor Dan Aykroyd and his children had it down to a science.

The “Ghostbusters” star recalled that how he would give each of his three daughters pillowcases and set up a “central reservoir” for their sugary loot.

“I would send them out to five houses, they’d go hit those five houses, dump everything into the central reservoir, go back out again to the next 10 houses and we’d come home with a basket of candy and stuff and then divide up into categories,” said Aykroyd, who added that he rationed out the candy sometimes for months. “We really went out to get as much as we could. And I trained them how, too.”

Aykroyd recalled the Halloween tradition recently at the opening of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. The nights, which included haunted move-themed houses like “Ghostbusters” and “Us,” run through early November.

“Ghostbusters” director Ivan Reitman said he and his three children also loved celebrating Halloween.

“I went trick or treating with them for you know, all through their younger years,” Reitman said. “They’re a little older now and I’m now starting to do it with our grandchildren. So it’s just a wonderful thing.”

Musician and filmmaker Rob Zombie and his wife, actress Sheri Moon Zombie, said their favorite Halloween tradition is carving pumpkins and watching “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

“It sounds totally lame but until we watch ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin’ and actually carve a pumpkin, it feels like it’s not Halloween yet,” he said.

For actor Bill Moseley, who has starred in a number of cult classic horror films, Halloween always was the time of year his tough, Marine father would sweeten up.

“On Halloween he would kind of soften and he would take us kids all around ,” Moseley said. “He would take us to the cemetery and we’d do grave rubbings. You know, he was into it. And we got a lot of candy, which we otherwise couldn’t get, so that was good.”