Saturday, October 26, 2019

Two Rivers Park

5 pm

The Creep ‘N Crawl Fun Run & Lil’ Monsters Dash is a family oriented event offering some Halloween fun with a healthy dose of physical fitness. Grab the scariest, funniest, wildest, goofiest, the most creative costume you can think of and join us at Two Rivers Parks for a Howlin’ Ghoul Time!

Visit the following site to register http://creepncrawl.com/