October 25 – Nov. 1, 2019 – Little Rock Zoo

Boo at the Zoo It’s Arkansas’s favorite time of year! It’s time to enjoy Boo At The Zoo! It’s the 28th year, and this year there will be better candy, better events, and better Boo For You! Join the Little Rock Zoo for — costume contests, live music, a haunted train, candy stations, family activities, and a beer garden for adults. It will be spooky fun for everyone. So come, enjoy the traditional Boo activities and welcome new ones…come love the Zoo, and come love Boo at the Zoo!

BUY TICKETS NOW!

Presale member tickets only $8.00 and $10.00 for non-members

Gate price admission will be $13.00 for members and $15.00 for non-members

Get your tickets today!!