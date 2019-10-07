You can make this recipe as simple or as complicated as your choose to.

For the simple version, buy a bottle of your favorite wing sauce or barbecue sauce , pour it into a bowl and mix it with a teaspoon of black food coloring.

Set some aside for dipping after they are served.

Coat chicken wings generously with the sauce to make them nice and black.

Bake for about an hour at 350 Degrees.

If you want more complicated you can create your own favorite sauce from scratch and use food coloring to make it black.

Happy Halloween!