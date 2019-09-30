BALLET ARKANSAS’ SLEEPY HOLLOW

UA – Pulaski Tech CHARTS Theater – 3000 West Scenic Drive – North Little Rock, AR 72118

An eerie multi-media experience! The first production of our 41st season, Sleepy Hollow is a world-premiere multimedia ballet designed in collaboration with the creative team at Cranford Co.. Featuring stunning photo and video projection and 360 sound, Sleepy Hollow is an eerie re-telling of a classic Halloween tale. Just in time for the holiday! Ballet Arkansas is the professional ballet company of the state, a 501(c)(3)nonprofit organization celebrating 41 years.

Friday, October 18, 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 19, 2:30 & 7:30 pm

Sunday, October 20, 2:30 pm

Tickets ($10.00 – $35.00) are on sale now!

Center for Humanities and Arts Box Office (501) 812-2710

Box Office Hours 9:00 am – 4:30 pm

Tickets at http://charts.uaptc.edu/ballet-arkansas

*Ticket Fees may apply