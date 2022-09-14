Part of the fun of the Halloween season is finding the right pumpkins to decorate for your doorstep.

Jack-o-lanterns are one of the most important items on anyone’s Halloween to-do list.

Here’s a short list of some Arkansas pumpkin patches that will be operating in 2022.

BoBrook Farms (Roland). Opening day is October 1.

Hicks Family Farm (Lonoke). Open for general admission on Saturdays and Sundays during the month of October.

Motley’s Tree Farm Pumpkin Patch (Little Rock). Opens Sept. 24.

Peebles Farm Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze (Augusta). Activities begin Sept. 22. Last day is Oct. 31.

Roseberry Farms (Benton). Opens Sept. 24.

Schaefers and Collins Pumpkin Farm / Pumpkin Patch (Mayflower). Open Sept. 24 thru Oct. 31.

