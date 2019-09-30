11TH ANNUAL VOICES FROM THE SILENT CITY CEMETERY TOUR

Oct 17-Oct19 – 4119 E Van Buren – Eureka Springs, AR 72632

Costumed guided, living history tours of the Eureka Springs Municipal Cemetery located on Highway 62 East. These tours feature actors in period costumes sharing stories of their unique & colorful pasts. These are one-hour walking tours through the Cemetery starting at 5:30 p.m. departing from the parking lot of the old Victoria Inn and leaving every 20 minutes until 8:30 p.m. Free parking & free shuttle service to the Cemetery. This is one of the Eureka Springs Historical Museum’s main fundraisers for the year and has evolved into one of Eureka’s most anticipated events. Come and learn about the history of Eureka from some of it’s “original” founders.