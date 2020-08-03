Young NLR teen raises money to feed local police department

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A teen from central Arkansas is showing his appreciation for the people who make sacrifices every day for the community.

Jack Callaway spent most of the summer saving money and collecting contributions from his neighbors and church group to provide lunch and dinner for North Little Rock police.

In all, he raised about $3,000 to feed the department, and any money that wasn’t used; he donated to the Fraternal Order of Police.

“They really are putting their lives on the line and they don’t get thanked enough for it, and I figured this was one small way I could thank them for that, and I just wanted to make sure they knew they were appreciated, at least by me,” said Jack Callaway.

Jack also wrote the department a thank you letter, with words of support, and took time to talk and pray with some of the officers.