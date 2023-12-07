CABOT, Ark. – Cabot Public Schools celebrated the district’s very first National Blue Ribbon School Thursday with a special event and ceremony.

Westside Elementary received the honor earlier this year, one of only three Arkansas schools to be recognized and part of 353 schools across the nation.

Students were invited to Panther Arena for a party and pep rally where district and city leaders came together to celebrate. Blue Bell Ice Cream also sent the elementary school enough treats for everyone during their lunch break.

Cabot Public Schools superintendent Tony Thurman said the award is a testament to the great work Westside does every day.

“There’s no limitations,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what your background is or what challenges you bring to school every day, every student can learn at high levels. That’s the expectation, that’s the reality.”

National Blue Ribbon Schools are chosen by the U.S. Department of Education based on overall academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps among students.