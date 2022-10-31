LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One-of-a-kind gifts available in-store, and now online. The Blue Umbrella opened its storefront back in 2019 but launched its website on Monday.

The Blue Umbrella is filled with gifts handmade by Arkansans that have developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Over 150 artists from all corners of the state make products to sell, with all the proceeds going directly to the artist.

Division Director of Developmental Disability Services at DHS, Melissa Weatherton, says “These are real people that want to work, and enjoy working and take pride in what they do – they are so proud when one of their items is sold.”

One artist, Frankie Santiago, has a “theme” to his art – one that might ring a bell. When asked what he makes, he says, “Woo Pig Sooie”!

While purchasing an item from Blue Umbrella supports local businesses, that’s not the only thing it helps.

“When someone buys an item from us – it changes people’s lives,” Weatherton said

For more information, or to shop yourself visit their website at www.blueumbrellaar.org.