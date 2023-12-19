LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Members of a local university wrestling team are handing out hams for the holidays.

Members of the UA Little Rock Wrestling Team kicked off their fifth holiday ham sale last week.

UA Little Rock Head Wrestling Coach Neale Erisman said the idea for the event came after talking to the parent of one of his students.

“He was like ‘I got a great fundraiser for you. Just trust me it will work out’ and he talked me into selling Christmas hams so we started smoking and sugaring hams,” he said. “I think we sold 100 the first year.”

The team said they set a goal to distribute more than 200 hams on Tuesday.