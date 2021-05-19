Superintendent goes eye-to-eye in show of support for Cabot elementary student

CABOT, Ark. – The superintendent of Cabot Public Schools named a kindergartener an honorary superintendent of the day Tuesday.

According to a post on the Cabot Public School District Facebook page, Riley Popovich is a kindergartener at Eastside Elementary and has been dealing with an eye issue that involves wearing a patch.

School district officials say Riley very upset, kept his head down and felt embarrassed at school.

It was also noted in the social media post that Superintendent Dr. Tony Thurman has also been dealing with an eye issue and also has to wear a patch at times.

Thurman visited Riley in class Monday, and district officials say the kindergartener is doing much better.

Riley dressed up as the superintendent for career day on Tuesday. District officials say it made Thurman’s day so much that he made sure Riley had his own badge and officially notified members of the school board that Riley was the honorary superintendent for the day.