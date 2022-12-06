LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The giving season began early for agencies that have been helping Arkansas communities for decades as they received sizable donations.

Summit Utilities Arkansas presented $15,000 in grant donations to commit its support to the Watershed Human and Community Development Agency and the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance on Tuesday.

In addition to the $15,000 donations, Summit also donated $2,000 worth of perishable food items to the Arkansas Food Bank’s Holiday Food Drive.

“Summit is dedicated to stepping up and helping our community whenever possible,” Summit CEO Kurt Adams said. “We understand families in Arkansas aren’t immune to the rising cost of living. We are grateful that we can support the agencies that serve our communities.”

Summit also provides members of its team with up to 20 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer in the communities it serves.