STUTTGART, Ark – Seniors in high school are always left with big decisions about the future but for one girl in Stuggart, her choice about the next year holds more weight, simply due to a list of options.

Toriona Coakes is a senior at Stuggart High School. In a few weeks, she will graduate and move on to the next chapter in her life, she just must decide what that will be first.

“It’s stressful,” said Coakes. “Where am I going to go?”

Coakes applied to 54 different colleges and was accepted to all of them.

“Toriona has always wanted to top the bar and she definitely did that,” said Toriona’s mother Whitney Bradley.

Coakes says the process started back in 2020. Coakes says she was quarantined at home with nothing to do.

“I was watching a bunch of YouTube videos and just researching [colleges],” said Coakes.

Her dream was to become a lawyer and by senior year, she knew there was only one way to get there.

“I would see her come home from work around 10 o’clock and she wouldn’t go to sleep until 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. filling out applications,” said Bradley.

“I looked at schools for my major, I looked at HBCUs and schools in good areas,” said Coakes.

Toriona completed 54 applications and by spring 2022, she had been accepted to all of them.

“I was getting them every day,” said Coakes.

On top of the acceptances, Coakes says five colleges are full rides. Toriona says between university and outside scholarships she’s raked in $1,379,000 in money for college.

“I can’t even begin to explain how proud I am of her,” said Bradley.

Toriona says she’s narrowed down her decision to a few schools, all in different states. She says she will wait until May 1 to make a final choice.