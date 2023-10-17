LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new queen has been crowned.

Letha Mahan won the title of State Senior Queen in the annual Senior Queen Pageant Tuesday at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

Letha is a resident at Superior Health and Rehab in Conway.

She competed against six other regional winners to take home the crown.

Letha said the moment her name was called, and the crowd cheered for her, is one she will never forget.

“It’s a memory I’ll have. Even at my age, what memories I’m going to have you know,” Letha said. “It’s wonderful.”

The pageant is hosted by the Arkansas Health Care Association.

This is the first time regional winners and their families have gathered for the pageant since the pandemic began, making it an extra special moment.