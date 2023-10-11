LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Spirit Halloween took the chance to spread the joy of Halloween to kids at Arkansas Children’s Hospital Wednesday.

Every year, Spirit Halloween donates a portion of their earnings as well as plenty of costumes to hospitals like Arkansas Children’s.

The tradition began in 2003 for hospitalized children who can’t go out and trick-or-treat. The New Jersey-based company gave more than $100 million in donations to children’s hospitals nationwide last year, as well as costumes, activity books, crayons and treat bags.

“It makes us happy to give them a normal day and let them feel like regular kids, bring the party to them so to speak, here since maybe they can’t go to the party,” Dave Mendelsohn with Spirit Halloween said.

Spirit Halloween also provided a coupon for 10% off at any Spirit Halloween to celebrate the tradition.