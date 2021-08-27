Salt Bowl goes beyond Bryant-Benton rivalry and gives back to community

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Saturday night Benton and Bryant High Schools go head-to-head on the field in the iconic Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium.

Off the field, both communities spend the month helping others through the event as the Salt Bowl has become an event that is all about giving back.

The Salt Bowl has a rich history of rivalry between neighboring towns Benton and Bryant. But the event is about more than just football.

“When we began this years ago, we wanted this to be more than just a game. A game between two rivals and two communities,” Broadway said.

Throughout the month, both communities hold donation drives for several non-profits in Arkansas.

“This year one of our partners is Goodwill. We have donation drives with Benton and Bryant Goodwills. We also have a peanut butter drive with the Arkansas Food Bank and Skippy and the week following the game there will be a blood drive,” Broadway said.

In the peanut butter drive alone, this year the goal is to raise 25,000 pounds of peanut butter, which will help thousands of hungry families in Arkansas.

“It’s really about helping our students understand early on the importance of giving back,” Broadway said.

For more information on the Salt Bowl, click here: https://saltbowlar.com/