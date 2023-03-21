LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Razorback superfan Canaan Sandy said he’s picking his beloved Hogs to beat UConn in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 matchup on Thursday.

“We love them,” Sandy said.

For many Arkansas fans, Sandy is the biggest fan in the state. The ESPN Hall of Famer scored a touchdown in a scrimmage game, threw out a first pitch and danced to many Arkansas victories. He said he will be rooting on the Hogs from his home Thursday.

Ginger Sandy, Canaan Sandy’s mother, said they will go to Houston for the Final Four if Arkansas advances.

“We may be scrapping metal, picking up cans but we’ll get there somehow,” Ginger Sandy said.

Canaan Sandy said he’s picking the Razorbacks to beat UConn, and he’s proud of Devo Davis’ performance in an upset victory over Kansas.

“He’s really shooting good three-pointers,” Canaan Sandy said. “He is wonderful.”

The game will tip off at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.