LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Elementary school students from Pulaski Heights showed their “can do” attitude on Thursday after hand-delivering more than 2,000 canned goods to Pulaski Heights Baptist Church.

The entire student body and staff walked from their school to the church, bringing with them the impressive donation.

Students have been collecting the food items for weeks, which will help to fill the church’s “little pantry” over the holiday season.

Pastor of Community Engagement, Justin Barringer said that it’s a great feeling to give back to the community.

“We’re not doing it for the sake of the competition, we’re doing this so we can help our community and how can you not be moved by that?”

Barringer adds that he hopes this will become a yearly tradition with the school.

For those in the community, you can help out too – just leave canned goods in the little pantry for others to take.