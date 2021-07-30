Good News Matters: Project Zero sets out to help children in Arkansas find a new home

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Project Zero helps foster children in Arkansas find families and give them hope that they will find a loving home. Their goal is to have no child waiting in Arkansas.

“We have one goal of having zero kids in foster care waiting to be adopted,” Christie Erwin, Executive Director of Project Zero said.

It’s a mission that is near and dear to her heart.

“My husband and I were foster parents for 19 years,” Erwin explained.

She found that when kids were in foster care for an extended time, they lost hope. Project Zero helps them find homes by raising awareness and sharing their stories.

“You can’t see a child talk about the things they’ve been through and their longing for a family and not do something,” Erwin said.

Through Project Zero, the kids get professional pictures where they are shared in the Arkansas Heart Gallery. They also make short films where kids share what they are looking for in a family.

“There are almost 125,000 kids in the US waiting to be adopted. In Arkansas, we have 349 kids who don’t have a family and are waiting for someone to say yes,” Erwin said.

Project Zero has made a big impact in lowering the number of kids waiting, as they hope that someday there will be none.

“It would be so amazing for Arkansas to be the first state to have zero kids waiting,” Erwin said.

For more information on how you can help volunteer with Project Zero or more information on how to adopt a child in Arkansas, visit their website at TheProjectZero.org.