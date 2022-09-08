ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Ouachita Baptist University football junior Australian punter, Joe Couch has a deeper purpose behind every one of his punts this season.

Couch’s purpose is to raise awareness and funds for the Group Living Inc. non-profit organization in Arkadelphia.

Group Living provides normalization skills and living assistance to adults with developmental disabilities.

Caroline Derby with Group Living says the organization “promotes independent lifestyles and being able to live a normal life as possible. “

For every one of Joe’s punts that are downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, Couch has to donate $20 of his own money.

He already owes 20 dollars after the Tiger’s first game against Oklahoma Baptist.

“In the first game it was obviously good to get it inside the 20,” said Couch.

Couch had 5 of his punts downed inside the 20-yard line during the 2021 season.

Joe is a kinesiology major and their department on campus has an event titled Tiger Tough. This event allows students to work with the Group Living Inc. clients. It was at this event that couch decided to get involved

He says from then on she wanted to help out and spread awareness for the work Group Living Inc. is going.

“We’re excited to see where group living will go now that joe has taken off with Punting for a Purpose,” said Derby.

“I love working with them and I think they’ve shown a lot of love too. I can’t wait to keep working week by week and have the relationship grow,” said Joe.

Joe hopes to create as much recognition as possible for Group Living one person, punt, and dollar at a time. If you’d like to donate to Group Living, click the link.