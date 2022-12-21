LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Kids in central Arkansas are now ready for colder weather thanks to “Operation Warm”.

The Little Rock Local Firefighters Union 34 along with Entergy Arkansas partnered, for their 8th year, to donate coats Wednesday for students in pre-K through 5th grade.

“The timing couldn’t be better,” Entergy Arkansas’s Brandy Hinkle said. “School is going to be out and we know these kids are going to be home in and out playing, so with the cold weather we hope these coats really make a difference and help keep them safe and warm.”

In total, 800 coats were donated thanks to grants from Entergy Arkansas.