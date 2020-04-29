Mother-daughter duo create 675 masks for UAMS

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- For the foreseeable future, hospitals now require visitors to wear masks, but local hospitals don’t have a supply to give out to those who forget their own.

Now the community is stepping up to fix that, and a mother-daughter duo has stepped up in a big way

“It’s definitely a lot of hours together,” says Kennedy Kaston. “We listen to a lot of music together.”

The saying goes, “Team work makes the dream work”.

I thought I was dreaming when this mother-daughter duo said how many masks they have made together in just a few weeks.

“We are currently at 675,” says Kennedy Kaston.

Kennedy and Katie Kaston are inching closer to 1,000 as they stitch together a solution for a local hospital.

“UAMS has been very important to us as a family,” Katie Kaston says. “I got cancer treatment at UAMS. I’m a volunteer at UAMS. So when we got the call that they needed help, we knew we could do it and we wanted to.”

This team is a well-oiled machine. Kennedy does the preparation and her mom sews.

Then they drop them off in batches to UAMS.

A fun bonding experience.

“It’s been really special,” says Katie Kaston.

The two hope it will inspire others to do some good.

“Find out who needs help where you can help and really lean on each other during this time because that is really the most important thing,” says Kennedy Kaston.