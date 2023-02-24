LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Some students in Little Rock left school with more than just homework Friday, walking away with a brand-new hair style.

February is the second month for Mabelvale Middle Magic Makeovers, a partnership between the school and Legendary Institute.

The barber and beauty school offers free haircuts to students once a month, taking the burden of paying for a cut off parents and leaving kids with more than just a new style.

Steven Juain Young is the Community School Coordinator for Mabelvale Middle School and he said that the event helps kids greatly.

“It empowers kids and it gives them some motivation to do better and some self-esteem,” Young said.

Young added that the makeovers will continue through the end of the year for any student who wants one.