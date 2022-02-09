LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On Wednesday Baptist Health was presented a basket of Valentine’s Day cards from students at Pulaski Heights Elementary School.

Greg Stubblefield with Baptist Health said this small gesture will lift up the spirits of workers there.

“It’s such an inspiration to see the artwork and creativity of the kids,” Stubblefield said.

The plan is to post them along the employee entrance from the parking deck to the main building so employees will for sure see them before and after shifts.

“And particularly if our caregivers are coming off of a difficult shift or any shift. Just to see this and know that there are others outside of healthcare that are thinking of them and thinking of the hard work that they’re doing and that they are appreciated,” Stubblefield said.

Pulaski Heights principal Anna Lloyd said they did the same thing for the hospital earlier in the school year with much fanfare.

She said in addition to it being an art project they wanted to incorporate being a good citizen into the cards also.

She hopes staff will be just as excited for these messages as they were the last time.

“It means that we did our job, it means we made a difference, we made an impact that we let the healthcare employees and workers know that what they’re doing matters!” Lloyd said.

She said they were happy to make more cards for the hospital since after Lloyd shared the reaction from staff the kids were bursting with pride that they were able to lift the spirits of healthcare workers.

“There’s that moment, you can see the body change, you can see their faces light up, they are proud of themselves!” Lloyd exclaimed.

Hospitals have been dealing with the pandemic and the daily grind for over two years now and Stubblefield said they still get gestures of thanks and appreciation. He said they always mean more coming from kids since they are creative in how they show thanks and they really do understand what it is they do and many cards show that.

He said there is always a place for their work in the halls of Baptist Health.

“Never, ever gets old and it’s always welcome,” Stubblefield said.