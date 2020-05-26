Local Chick-Fil-A restaurants partner with Immerse Arkansas to help donate meals to young people in crisis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Chick-Fil-A restaurants in Little Rock have donated meals to young people in crisis who are apart of the Overcomers Program at Immerse Arkansas.

So far, 4 Chick-Fil-A locations have donated over 500 meals to the organization, which helps teens and young adults transition from past trauma and into an environment of support and trust to help the healing process.

“The neat thing is, not only are they providing a meal but it helps our youth finish schools or get jobs or stay employed, even in the midst of some chaos right now,” said Eric Gilmore from Immerse Arkansas.

Chick-Fil-A provides lunches three times a week and if you want to volunteer with Immerse Arkansas or sign up to provide a community meal to the organization you can visit ImmerseArkansas.org