LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One Little Rock woman’s dream more than 40 years in the making has finally come true. The 62-year-old has become the top-ranked female in the American Taekwondo Association International, one of the highest-ranked belts one can have in taekwondo.

Recently ATA International announced Chief Master Tammy Harvey-Stauber earned her ninth-degree black belt.

Harvey-Stauber said she was 12 years old when she started taekwondo in 1973.

“I just loved it from the moment I stepped on the floor,” Harvey-Stauber said.

She said throughout the years she put her all into the sport because she has a deep passion for it, earning the ninth-degree black belt after 20 years.

“It’s incredible. It took a while for me to realize it was a ninth-degree,” Harvey-Stauber said “It’s a dream come true.”

Harvey-Stauber said she had to complete a series of moves to be able to earn the belt some of which included, sparring and board breaks in self-defense.

However, making incredible moves is something Harvey-Stauber said she is used to since she was also the first female to earn another belt earlier in her career.

“Once I tested fourth degree, I became the first female fourth degree in ATA,” Harvey-Stauber said.

While she was in her teens, she also became the youngest person to be a certified instructor at ATA. Which turned her hobby into a career.

“There’s more to kicking and punching because you start making a difference in people’s lives,” Harvey-Stauber said.

She says she loves teaching people of all ages and genders that no matter what they do, as long as you set your mind to it, anything is possible.

“Anybody can work hard and achieve the rank of ninth-degree black belt; I’m living proof of that,” Harvey-Stauber said.