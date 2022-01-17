Little Rock Central High hoops team heads to Memphis for Grizzlies game

Memphis, Tenn. – The Central High School basketball team finally got to unwrap their Christmas gift Monday as the Tigers took a trip to watch the Memphis Grizzlies play the Chicago Bulls.

This marked the first time for most of the players to attend an NBA game.

If getting to attend a free NBA game wasn’t enough, the day was full of surprises.

The team got to go courtside to watch the team’s warm-up, they also got free sweatshirts and other items.

A local Memphis business owner also gave each member of the team $100 to spend in the team store.

“Just watching all the kids sit there and soak it all in and receive all those gifts was a really special moment. It was a little emotional for me honestly to get to do this with this group of guys,” Central Head Coach Brian Ross said.