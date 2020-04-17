Little Rock auto shop offering free oil changes to frontline workers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Parkway Automotive is honoring those working on the frontlines by offering free oil changes and to sanitize their vehicles.

It’s available for free to doctors, nurses and CNA’s working on the frontlines of COVID-19.

Parkway Automotive teamed up with Speights Auto Parts and Quality Petroleum to dispatch a sanitation team to pick up their car, change the oil and sanitze the car using sanitation equipment.

“We knew that we could sanitize the cars using an ultraviolet machine that actually goes in and kills the virus inside, and then we could also do a wipe down of the car and sanitize. We’re offering pick-up and delivery of the car, changing the oil, and then sanitizing the vehicle both by hand and cleaning everything we touch as well as using the machine to sanitize the whole car,” said Mike Davidson from Parkway Automotive.

Parkway Automotive has been in West Little Rock for more than 20 years and has a goal of serving the community.