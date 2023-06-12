LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After nearly a year, a young boy from Little Rock who took part in a labor of love challenge called the 50 Yard Challenge has completed his mission and now has his sets onto the next.

We first talked with Jayden Nelson who is now 11 years old in August of 2022 about him taking part in the challenge. At the time, Nelson said it was difficult.

“When I had the push mower it was hard because I was there for almost an hour,” Nelson said.

The challenge was created by an Alabama non-profit group, ‘Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Services,’ the founder Rodney Smith Jr. said kids 8-17 have to mow 50 lawns for the elderly, disabled, veterans or single parents to compete.

Smith says not everyone completes the challenge, but for those like Nelson who does, it shows their commitment.

“The message is you work hard and like anything in life things will be challenging and things will get difficult but just stick to it if you commit to it,” Smith said.

“No words can explain how happy I was.” Nelson said. “I was grateful because I finished the 50 yards because I thought it would take me more than a year to complete and I was happy because I got all this new stuff.”

Once Nelson completed the challenge, he was awarded a brand-new lawn mower, weed eater, and leaf blower. He also says although it was very difficult to complete, he was glad to see the reactions from those he helped.

“They looked thankful because they didn’t have anyone to do their lawns,” Nelson said.

Nelson says the biggest challenge was different types of lawns.

“Because the big lawns with the holes in them,” Nelson said.

Although Nelson says he thought about quitting sometimes, he is glad he didn’t. He says one of the people who kept him going was his grandmother who not only is the one who signed him up for the challenge, but also who he says he learned to mow from.

“I am proud that I got this far and still because of my grandma I wouldn’t be here right now,” Nelson said.

Nelson says his grandmother also is helping him start his own lawn care business, ‘The Reel Deal,’ where he says he will continue to offer free services to those in need the most. Nelson also says he is planning on taking part in another challenge which could also affect his future.

“I’m doing the 50 more lawns for first responders like police officers.” Nelson adds. He is also hoping to meet police officers because he hopes to be one in the future.

If you would like to take part in the challenge you can go to Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Services.