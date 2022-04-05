BENTON, Ark. – It’s not easy keeping pace with Maurice Robinson.

“I’m able to be active, so I like to be active,” Robinson said.

From his passion for beekeeping to keeping up with his wife, Norma, for the last 58 years, life for Maurice is a marathon, not a sprint.

“I’m 80 years old. Would you like to see my driver’s license?” laughed Robinson.

Photos courtesy Maurice & Norma Robinson

Not only is Robinson quick-witted, but he’s also quick on his feet.

“I started running 22 years ago. I was almost 59-years-old when I started running,” said Robinson.

After Norma was diagnosed with breast cancer she became interested in Race for the Cure. Robinson tagged along for support.

“I did very well in those, and it helped me to get hooked on running,” said Robinson.

Robinson went from running in 5K’s to racing in 50K’s. He even collected some hardware along the way.

“I just thought that was the coolest thing to get trophies,” said Robinson.

Robinson continued to train and competed in more than thirty ultramarathons. At the age of 61, he ran in his first-ever 100-mile race.

“I started doing that long run and I think my endorphins released and then I fell in love with running,” said Robinson.

Over the next 16 years, Robinson ran 15 more 100 milers. He broke a record at the age of 77.

“I ran it fast enough as a 77-year-old man to get in the top ten in the world, on record, for running a 100-mile race,” said Robinson.

It was an incredible feat, but Robinson wanted more. He had a dream to be the best, not for himself, but for the people he loves the most.

“I have this dream of leaving a legacy. For my great-grandchildren,” Robinson said with tears in his eyes.

On March 26, Robinson competed in his 17th 100-mile race at the Prairie Spirit Trail in Ottawa, Kansas. Robinson described it as a fight to the finish.

“Right at the end, I began to wonder ‘am I going to make it?’” said Robinson.

Robinson crossed the finish line in 29 hours and 3 minutes, becoming the fastest 80-year-old man in American history to do so and the second-fastest in the entire world.

It’s a dream that Robinson said wouldn’t be possible without his family cheering him on.

“It was emotional to see them. To see my son (and) my grandkids. It was emotional,” said Robinson.

Robinson said he is not sure what race he will run in next but is very proud of what he has accomplished.