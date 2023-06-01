LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A newly-opened apartment in Little Rock hopes to make hospital patients’ stays more comfortable.

Goodness Village held an open house for their newest location in The Palisades at Chenal Valley on Thursday.

The apartment comes fully furnished and is available to medical patients staying in Little Rock for treatment, including surgery patients, those fighting cancer and their families.

The organization’s executive director Kim Burket said the goal is to provide a home away from home, so patients just have to focus on getting better.

“Our apartment living is really very unique and needed, because keeping the families together while they’re receiving medical treatment is really important,” Burket said.

This is the 21st apartment for Goodness Village, which works with all local hospitals in the Little Rock area.