Good News Matters: Woman shares journey of battling colorectal cancer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

One Arkansas woman is sharing her story that no matter how young and healthy you are, it can happen to you. She’s hoping everyone will take a pledge to get screened before it’s too late.

When Arkansan Heather Tucker was 36 years old, she was struggling with constipation and rectal bleeding. She knew something was wrong and went to 5 different doctors begging for answers.

“I was diagnosed in 2017 with stage 2 rectal cancer. I had been trying for many years to find out why I was bleeding. Everyone just said it was hemorrhoids because I had children,” Colorectal Cancer Survivor Heather Tucker said.

As she was looking for a diagnosis, she says since she was young and healthy and running half marathons at the time, doctors never brought up cancer as an option.

“You have to be your own advocate. I had to get loud with them. I told them I don’t feel well and I was bleeding constantly at that point,” Tucker said.

Thankfully, she caught her cancer early. But she says this is not always the case with this type of cancer.

“This is the second deadliest cancer because people don’t want to get colonoscopy’s and they’re embarrassed to talk about their bowels,” Tucker said. “If you have constipation or if you have blood in your stool please get checked. The problem is most people don’t have symptoms. And if you do, if you’re in the late stage, Tucker said.

She is so thankful she fought for her diagnosis and for treatment, for her family and for her three children. She is asking everyone to take the pledge to get screened before it’s too late. Go HERE to take the pledge.