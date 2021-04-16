Good News Matters: Woman creates mural to show appreciation for ‘angels’ at Conway Women’s Health Center

CONWAY, Ark.- The City of Conway has a new mural. The angel wings you’ll find on the Conway Women’s Health Center was painted by someone who is very thankful for the clinic staff and all they do for their patients.

“I feel like the doctors and nurses here are angels. When they asked me to paint these angel wings on the wall, I thought this is perfect,” Tanner Cangelosi said.

In 2013, Tanner Cangelosi and her husband, Cory, had three kids and found out they were pregnant with their fourth baby. But when she went to the ultrasound, she found out it was triplets. One of the first people Tanner called was the doctor at the Conway Women’s Health Center.

“I’m so thankful for the doctors and nurses here. Their heart is to love people through their best hours and through their hardest hours. They want to wrap their arms around and comfort women who have lost a child or have a cancer diagnosis,” Cangelosi said.

Tanner wants every woman who walks through the doors to feel God’s love. On the mural, you’ll find #Psalm91.

“To remind women they are covered by his wings and under his wings, you will find refuge. That’s what you will find in Psalm 91. That was the heart behind these doctors and nurses to bring comfort in times of hardship and joy to women in their many stages of life,” Cangelosi said.