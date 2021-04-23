Good News Matters: Wolfe Street Foundation to hold Red Carpet Gala April 29

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- For more than 30 years, Wolfe Street Foundation in Little Rock has given Arkansans freedom from drugs and alcohol and change their lives.

You can support the important cause through an event next week.

Wolfe Street Foundation is the largest non-profit in the state dedicated to helping Arkansans recover from alcoholism and addiction.

“Wolfe Street is the best-kept secret in this city, ” Dr. Jewell Stout who helps Arkansans at the Wolfe Street Center said.

Dr. Jewell Stout sees the life-changing impact Wolfe Street provides and how they make a difference in everyone who walks through the door.

“It introduced me to a spiritual way of living and a different course of actions,” Dr. Stout said.

As the opioid crisis and alcohol addiction reach new highs after the pandemic, it’s more important than ever to support the cause.

On Thursday, April 29, a virtual red-carpet event will raise money and highlight the important work they do. The event will feature Captain Sandy Yawn of Bravo TV’s Above Deck Mediterranean, and you can bid on silent auction items virtually. To watch the event and bid on silent auction items click here.