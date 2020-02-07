Good News Matters: Using the month of love to give back to those in need

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Valentine’s Day is a week away. As you shop for your loved ones, why not think of those in need? The Salvation Army is hoping you’ll use the month of love to give back to those in need.

You typically think of Salvation Army during Christmastime as the bells are ringing and kids receive gifts from the Angel Tree. But that’s just one part of the non-profit. Throughout the year they help tens of thousands of Arkansans who are homeless, hungry and need help.

“Last year we sheltered 15,000 women and families,” Michelle Scroggins, Salvation Army Community Relations Director said.

This is a time of year you can help them through their Sacks of Love program. You can bring diapers, wipes, toiletry items or canned food for the elderly and for families.

“You can donate Hamburger Helper, Tuna Helper, mac and cheese, cereal, or breakfast bars for example. Just things we can put in our pantry that we can pass out throughout the month of February,” Scroggins said.

In a state where one in four Arkansas children deal with food insecurity, the need is always there.

“Food in general. Last year we filled 3,000 grocery orders for those in Saline, Pulaski, Lonoke and White counties,” Scroggins said.

Michelle scroggins with the Salvation Army sees first hand how much of an impact a simple meal will make.

“It means a lot, especialy the fact they don’t where their next meal is coming from,” Scroggins said.

You can drop off donations throughout the month of February at the Salvation Army Headquarters in Downtown Little Rock at 1111 W. Markham, Little Rock, AR, 72201

Pantry Items Needed: